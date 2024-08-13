RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 141 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Leverty Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 55.0% in the second quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 32,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 11,421 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $76.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.24. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.87 and a fifty-two week high of $82.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.