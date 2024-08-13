RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 158 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOE. Dodds Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $154.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.92 and a fifty-two week high of $160.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.22.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

