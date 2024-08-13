RFG Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 3,662 Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5,613.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 172,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,545,000 after acquiring an additional 169,425 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 70,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,336,000 after buying an additional 30,214 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,841,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,375,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,105,000 after acquiring an additional 110,235 shares in the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PEG shares. Guggenheim upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.17.

NYSE:PEG opened at $80.51 on Tuesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.71 and a fifty-two week high of $81.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.26.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 66.48%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

