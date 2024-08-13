RFG Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 9,962 iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBIT. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $33.64 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.46. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $41.99.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

