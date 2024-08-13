RFG Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VV. Keb Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,947,000 after buying an additional 6,813 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 24,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 27,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VV opened at $244.64 on Tuesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $187.49 and a 1-year high of $259.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.10.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

