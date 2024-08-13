RFG Advisory LLC Reduces Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 2,087.5% during the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $5,847,978.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,654 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $5,847,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total value of $5,895,423.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,179.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,722 shares of company stock worth $23,139,816 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 1.4 %

CHD opened at $100.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.25 and a 52 week high of $110.31.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.87%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.