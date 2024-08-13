RFG Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE EPD opened at $28.18 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.47. The stock has a market cap of $61.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $30.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on EPD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.08.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

