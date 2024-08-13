RFG Advisory LLC Sells 175 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,849 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 6.7% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 109,517 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $13,785,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 5.9% during the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 2,661 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 0.7% during the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 29,087 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 8.9% during the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,869 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EOG Resources news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at $19,457,792.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.45.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $128.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $74.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.94 and a 1-year high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.65%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 28.75%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

