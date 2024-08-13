RFG Advisory LLC Sells 2,054 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March (BATS:UMAR)

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March (BATS:UMAR – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC owned 0.18% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter worth about $336,000.

UMAR opened at $33.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.63 and a 200-day moving average of $32.78.

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March (UMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

