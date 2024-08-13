RFG Advisory LLC Sells 239 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYE. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1,848.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 187.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $47.33 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.46 and a fifty-two week high of $51.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.54.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

