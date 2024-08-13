RFG Advisory LLC Sells 300 Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,337,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,619,000 after acquiring an additional 577,445 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,872,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,308,000 after purchasing an additional 145,078 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $48,562,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 240.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,170,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,971,000 after purchasing an additional 826,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 918,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,513,000 after buying an additional 232,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PECO opened at $34.56 on Tuesday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.62 and a 12-month high of $37.92. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 75.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.76.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $161.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.29 million. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 254.35%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

