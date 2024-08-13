RFG Advisory LLC Sells 415 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $108.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.65, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.79. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $56.51 and a 52-week high of $112.79.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.59). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 595.44%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 433.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Iron Mountain from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 2,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $300,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,575,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $1,286,351.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $23,956,519.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 2,866 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $300,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,575,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,372 shares of company stock worth $8,516,435 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Iron Mountain

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

