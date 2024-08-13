RFG Advisory LLC Sells 6,848 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 46.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,848 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Ares Management during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in Ares Management by 66.7% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 555.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 262 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 29,200.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 293 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARES stock opened at $140.41 on Tuesday. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $96.00 and a 12-month high of $155.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.50 and its 200 day moving average is $136.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.96, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Ares Management had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $788.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARES shares. Barclays upped their price target on Ares Management from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Ares Management from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ares Management from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.73.

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 157,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total value of $23,394,600.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,660,399.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 41,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $6,260,151.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,075,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,475,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 157,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total transaction of $23,394,600.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,163 shares in the company, valued at $13,660,399.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 702,930 shares of company stock worth $97,948,044. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

