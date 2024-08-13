RFG Advisory LLC Sells 999 Shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Global SuperDividend US ETF worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Global SuperDividend US ETF alerts:

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 12,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global SuperDividend US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 83,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Global SuperDividend US ETF stock opened at $17.64 on Tuesday. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a twelve month low of $15.32 and a twelve month high of $18.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.20. The firm has a market cap of $630.10 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.74.

About Global SuperDividend US ETF

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global SuperDividend US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global SuperDividend US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.