RFG Advisory LLC Takes $375,000 Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $86.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.59. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.63 and a one year high of $93.56.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

