RFG Advisory LLC Takes Position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 76,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 76,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGUS opened at $32.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.18. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.19 and a 12-month high of $33.45. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

