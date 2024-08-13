RFG Advisory LLC Takes Position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,120 shares of the technology ETF’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 905,758 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $30,760,000 after purchasing an additional 470,066 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 363.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 379,397 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $12,884,000 after buying an additional 297,491 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 382,710 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $12,963,000 after buying an additional 247,251 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,892,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 210.5% during the first quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 231,944 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after acquiring an additional 157,239 shares during the last quarter. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIQ opened at $33.34 on Tuesday. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $25.39 and a 1 year high of $37.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -196.12 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.90.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently -35.29%.

