RFG Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000.

NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $46.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.36. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $42.06 and a 1-year high of $47.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.151 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

