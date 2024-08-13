RFG Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,739 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Watsco by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,411,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,473,836,000 after buying an additional 146,305 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 792,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $342,125,000 after purchasing an additional 16,487 shares in the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 566,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $244,603,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Watsco by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 366,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $158,420,000 after acquiring an additional 6,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Watsco by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 340,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,690,000 after acquiring an additional 15,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

WSO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $460.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.71.

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $467.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $480.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $445.53. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.58 and a 52 week high of $520.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93 and a beta of 0.88.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $2.70 per share. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.08%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

