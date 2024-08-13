RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in RTX by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Alembic Global Advisors raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.47.

In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 17,570 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total transaction of $2,018,265.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,855 shares in the company, valued at $4,463,273.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 17,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total transaction of $2,018,265.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,855 shares in the company, valued at $4,463,273.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total transaction of $938,763.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,197,111.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $116.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $118.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.11 billion, a PE ratio of 45.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.62 and its 200-day moving average is $100.64.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 billion. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s payout ratio is 98.82%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

