SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital restated their buy rating on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SABS. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on SAB Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

SAB Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

SABS stock opened at $2.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.97. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter. SAB Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,531.26% and a negative return on equity of 109.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that SAB Biotherapeutics will post -4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SAB Biotherapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,259,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,310,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,310,000. Institutional investors own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

SAB Biotherapeutics Company Profile

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of human polyclonal immunotherapeutic antibodies to address immune system disorders and infectious diseases. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases.

