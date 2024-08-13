Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Price Target Cut to $9.00

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 119.51% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Savara from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Savara from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Savara from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Savara from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

Savara Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Savara

SVRA opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. Savara has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $566.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 14.90 and a quick ratio of 14.90.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co purchased a new position in shares of Savara in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Savara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Savara during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Savara by 64.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Savara by 9.0% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

