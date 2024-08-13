Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Purchased by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 194.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 295.7% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $52.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.88. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $53.05.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.