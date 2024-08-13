Securian Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DCI. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Donaldson by 23.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,920,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,434,000 after purchasing an additional 367,705 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,819,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,884,000 after acquiring an additional 61,584 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Donaldson by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,584,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,576,000 after purchasing an additional 256,994 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Donaldson by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,331,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,453,000 after purchasing an additional 190,024 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,923,000. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Donaldson Stock Performance

Shares of DCI stock opened at $71.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.05 and a 12-month high of $78.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $927.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 37,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $2,668,472.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,710.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DCI shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on Donaldson in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.67.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

