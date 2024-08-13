Securian Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Medpace alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Medpace during the second quarter worth approximately $22,197,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,159,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Medpace by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 62,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,791,000 after buying an additional 21,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Medpace during the 2nd quarter worth $343,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Medpace

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.22, for a total transaction of $1,575,742.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 660,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,983,922.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 5,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.49, for a total value of $2,252,315.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 654,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,909,901.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.22, for a total transaction of $1,575,742.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 660,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,983,922.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,737 shares of company stock valued at $3,850,058. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MEDP. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Medpace from $464.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Medpace from $452.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MEDP

Medpace Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $375.82 on Tuesday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.21 and a 1-year high of $459.77. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $401.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $390.25.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.21. Medpace had a return on equity of 55.14% and a net margin of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $528.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Medpace

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.