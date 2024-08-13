Securian Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 847,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,921,000 after buying an additional 44,773 shares in the last quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,669,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 12.6% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 423,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,411,000 after purchasing an additional 47,269 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,814,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,513,000 after purchasing an additional 35,337 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 463,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,547,000 after purchasing an additional 246,769 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHDN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.90.

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

CHDN opened at $136.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.97. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1-year low of $106.45 and a 1-year high of $146.64.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.18. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 47.53% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $890.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. Churchill Downs’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

Further Reading

