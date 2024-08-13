Securian Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. STF Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. STF Management LP now owns 7,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.
In related news, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total value of $2,411,385.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 231,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,011,310.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total value of $2,411,385.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 231,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,011,310.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,756,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,074,193.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,850 shares of company stock worth $5,236,119 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of ON opened at $70.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 3.01. Onsemi has a one year low of $59.34 and a one year high of $101.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.25 and its 200-day moving average is $72.98.
Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 24.84%. Onsemi’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
