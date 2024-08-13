Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,853,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,869,655,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777,901 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,384,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter worth approximately $51,938,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,291,000. Finally, Natixis raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10,345.0% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 1,789,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,828 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Argus raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.08.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $493,729.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,945.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $493,729.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,945.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 30,686 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $628,756.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,141 shares of company stock valued at $2,850,108 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $17.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.06. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The firm has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.