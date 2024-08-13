Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,558 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MSCI in the first quarter worth about $34,000. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 70 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on MSCI in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $638.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America upgraded MSCI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $613.00 to $569.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.79.

MSCI stock opened at $532.41 on Tuesday. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $439.95 and a fifty-two week high of $617.39. The stock has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $504.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $523.00.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.09. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 143.09% and a net margin of 43.86%. The business had revenue of $707.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 14.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.69%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

