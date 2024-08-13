Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $2.20 Million Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get IQVIA alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 8.1% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 34,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 13.6% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 205,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,549,000 after purchasing an additional 24,667 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 7.2% during the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Stock Down 2.5 %

IQV stock opened at $231.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $223.10 and its 200-day moving average is $231.46. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.42 and a twelve month high of $261.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.07. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $266.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on IQV

IQVIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.