Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $2.27 Million Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRNA. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,012,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,081,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,592,000 after purchasing an additional 154,112 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRNA. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Moderna from $204.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $157.00 price target (down from $214.00) on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.21.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $49,274.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,471,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,671,776.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total transaction of $210,561.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,918.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $49,274.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,471,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,671,776.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 380,984 shares of company stock valued at $53,707,892. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $81.29 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.62. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $170.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.91.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.47) by $0.14. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 116.18%. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.62) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

