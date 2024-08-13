Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $708,000 Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Crown alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Crown by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 12,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 1.0% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 25,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown by 167.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Crown by 150.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Crown by 5.7% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 505,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,640,000 after purchasing an additional 27,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Crown Stock Down 0.3 %

CCK stock opened at $85.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.80 and its 200-day moving average is $79.80. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.61 and a twelve month high of $94.49.

Crown Announces Dividend

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.22. Crown had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Crown’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 28.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crown news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $746,370.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,470.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $746,370.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,470.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 608,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,737,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,303,195. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Crown from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Crown from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.21.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CCK

About Crown

(Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.