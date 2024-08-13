Securian Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Light & Wonder by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in Light & Wonder during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Light & Wonder in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LNW stock opened at $100.26 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.92. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.71 and a 12-month high of $109.30. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 41.60, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90.

Light & Wonder ( NASDAQ:LNW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $818.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.09 million. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 40.51% and a net margin of 9.92%. Light & Wonder’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Analysts expect that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LNW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Light & Wonder from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Light & Wonder in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Light & Wonder from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Light & Wonder from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Light & Wonder currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.73.

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.

