Securian Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in NiSource by 0.7% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 53,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NiSource by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of NiSource by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of NiSource by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NiSource from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $31.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.04. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.50. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.86 and a fifty-two week high of $32.38.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. NiSource had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 3,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $104,626.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,584.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

