Securian Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EHC. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the fourth quarter valued at $20,210,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 321.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 27,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 21,082 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,882,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,318,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,989,000 after purchasing an additional 29,926 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Encompass Health by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 156,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EHC shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Encompass Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 10,000 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $850,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,861.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

Encompass Health stock opened at $86.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Encompass Health Co. has a 12 month low of $57.55 and a 12 month high of $94.38.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Encompass Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This is a boost from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 18.38%.

About Encompass Health

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.