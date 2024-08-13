Securian Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in American Water Works by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in American Water Works by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $127.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.17.

NYSE AWK opened at $142.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.67. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.34 and a 1-year high of $149.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.25.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.07%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

