Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,211 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,300,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $954,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,729 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,449,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,578,000 after buying an additional 278,391 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 159.7% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,118,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762,652 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth $110,244,000. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 195.9% during the first quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 4,034,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,236 shares during the period. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:NLY opened at $19.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.35 and a beta of 1.53. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $21.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.44.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.17%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -268.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Compass Point upped their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.14.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

