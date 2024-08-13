Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,258 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the first quarter worth $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 2,522.2% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTVA opened at $51.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a PE ratio of 64.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $58.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.99 and its 200 day moving average is $54.24.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.08%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CTVA shares. OTR Global restated a “negative” rating on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Corteva from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Argus cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

