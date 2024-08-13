Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 168.8% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 136.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $318.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.21.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Shares of WTW opened at $275.86 on Tuesday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $195.29 and a one year high of $286.13. The company has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $265.30 and a 200-day moving average of $264.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 35.31%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Further Reading

