Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 257 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 77.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 146.6% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 14.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BWXT. Barclays downgraded BWX Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. CLSA began coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.57.

BWX Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

BWXT stock opened at $97.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.18. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $70.21 and a one year high of $107.18.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $681.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.31 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.57% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 34.66%.

About BWX Technologies

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.