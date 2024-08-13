Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 318 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 479,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,847,000 after acquiring an additional 23,494 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter worth $2,908,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Pentair by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 185,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,820,000 after buying an additional 8,966 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter worth $921,000. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter worth about $173,280,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $82.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.21. Pentair plc has a one year low of $57.18 and a one year high of $89.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.84.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 20.39%. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jerome O. Pedretti sold 24,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total transaction of $2,089,884.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,254,534.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PNR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on Pentair from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Pentair from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.87.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

