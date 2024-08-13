Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 357 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Dollar General alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 278.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,086,000 after buying an additional 47,534 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,071,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,514,000 after buying an additional 3,360,413 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 10.5% in the first quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 191,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,932,000 after buying an additional 18,280 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,340,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,194,000 after buying an additional 320,157 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter worth $15,896,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on DG shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $161.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.86.

Dollar General Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:DG opened at $117.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.84. The company has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $101.09 and a 1-year high of $168.07.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 22.80%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.