Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 371 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Targa Resources by 2,400.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

TRGP stock opened at $137.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.72. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $77.97 and a fifty-two week high of $139.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.27.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Targa Resources had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $124.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $132.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Argus started coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Robert Muraro sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total value of $1,290,069.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 186,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,361,584.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total value of $160,140.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,898,969.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total value of $1,290,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,361,584.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,770 shares of company stock worth $4,897,300 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

