Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 422 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,559 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 2,809.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 640 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total transaction of $29,377.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SKX shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wedbush upped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.75.

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

Shares of SKX stock opened at $61.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.25. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.58 and a 12 month high of $75.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.07.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

