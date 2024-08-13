Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 948 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 1,093.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 436,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,279,000 after acquiring an additional 399,527 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 329,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 86,579 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 296,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 20,766 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $815,000. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Argus upped their target price on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $15.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.65. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 103.80%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

