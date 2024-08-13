Selective Insurance Group, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Selective Insurance Group has raised its dividend by an average of 10.0% per year over the last three years. Selective Insurance Group has a dividend payout ratio of 18.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Selective Insurance Group to earn $7.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.6%.

Selective Insurance Group Trading Up 0.4 %

SIGI opened at $86.01 on Tuesday. Selective Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $81.00 and a 12 month high of $109.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($2.59). Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SIGI shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $104.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Selective Insurance Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Selective Insurance Group

Insider Buying and Selling at Selective Insurance Group

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.85 per share, with a total value of $171,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,651 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,888.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.85 per share, with a total value of $171,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,888.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John J. Marchioni bought 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.56 per share, for a total transaction of $200,544.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 136,397 shares in the company, valued at $11,397,333.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Selective Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.