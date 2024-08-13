Shore Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Assura (LON:AGR)

Assura (LON:AGR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Assura Trading Up 0.6 %

AGR opened at GBX 41.66 ($0.53) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,166.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 40.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 41.60. Assura has a 1-year low of GBX 37.54 ($0.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 49.18 ($0.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.04, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Assura

In other news, insider Jonathan Murphy acquired 198,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of £85,559.25 ($109,243.17). In other Assura news, insider Jayne Cottam bought 54,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £21,880 ($27,936.67). Also, insider Jonathan Murphy bought 198,975 shares of Assura stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of £85,559.25 ($109,243.17). Insiders purchased a total of 304,518 shares of company stock worth $12,727,873 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Assura Company Profile

Assura plc is a national healthcare premises specialist and UK REIT based in Altrincham, UK – caring for more than 600 primary healthcare buildings, from which over six million patients are served. A constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA indices, as at 30 September 2023, Assura's portfolio was valued at £2.7 billion.

See Also

