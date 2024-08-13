Short Interest in AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC) Decreases By 54.5%

AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 54.5% from the July 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Get AB Conservative Buffer ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AB Conservative Buffer ETF stock. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 21,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.14% of AB Conservative Buffer ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

AB Conservative Buffer ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BUFC opened at $37.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.73. AB Conservative Buffer ETF has a 12 month low of $35.11 and a 12 month high of $37.89.

About AB Conservative Buffer ETF

The AB Conservative Buffer ETF (BUFC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 15% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three-months BUFC was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by AB Funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AB Conservative Buffer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Conservative Buffer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.