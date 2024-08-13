Short Interest in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO) Drops By 62.4%

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a decrease of 62.4% from the July 15th total of 70,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,000. Gibson Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 552,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,611,000 after purchasing an additional 13,904 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 555,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,667,000 after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSVO stock opened at $20.39 on Tuesday. EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $23.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.65.

The EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (BSVO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed, broad, and diverse portfolio of US-listed, small-cap stocks that appear fundamentally undervalued and have environmental, social, and governance attributes as perceived by the fund adviser.

