Short Interest in InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJV) Decreases By 93.7%

InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 93.7% from the July 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BSJV opened at $26.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.09. InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.83 and a 12-month high of $27.23.
InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. This is a boost from InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd.
Institutional Trading of InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. BSJV was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.
